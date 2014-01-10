MOVES-UBS, Nomura, Nikko Asset, Raymond James, RBC Wealth, Calpers

Jan 10 The following financial services industry
UBS
The Swiss bank has appointed former Nomura banker
Jean-Philippe Favre as head of utilities for Europe, the Middle
East and Africa (EMEA), the bank said in a memo sent to staff on
Friday and seen by Reuters.
NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management firm said it appointed David Semaya as
chairman. Semaya will join the company as non-executive chairman
effective April 1 and is expected to become executive chairman
on Sept. 1.
Charles Beazley is stepping down as president and CEO for
family reasons, and will be returning to the UK. Takumi Shibata
has been named president and chief executive effective Jan. 10.
In addition to his new roles, Shibata will continue as executive
chairman until Semaya joins the company.
CALPERS
Chief Investment Officer Joe Dear is taking leave to resume
cancer treatment, California's $282 billion pension fund for
public employees said on Thursday. Senior Investment Officer for
real assets Ted Eliopoulos will serve as acting finance chief,
Calpers spokesman Brad Pacheco said. Dear had returned to work
full-time last month after he started treatment for prostate
cancer that was diagnosed last year.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The Japanese investment bank said it appointed Todd Sandoz
as global head of execution services and equity trading. Sandoz
joins from Credit Suisse, where he spent 17 years and
was most recently head of global foreign exchange and short-term
interest rates trading in London.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company said on Thursday
that Chet Helck, the chief executive of its global private
client group, would retire in February.
Scott Curtis, president of Raymond James Financial Services
and its 3,200 independent contractors, and Tash Elwyn, president
of Raymond James & Associates and its 2,400 directly employed
brokers, will join the firm's executive committee, pending board
approval in February.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of Royal Bank of Canada said it appointed
Tim Houghton as head of business development for British Isles
and Caribbean. Houghton, who will be based in Jersey, joined RBC
in 1999. Since 2011, he has been head of private client wealth
management offshore, heading up the distribution teams in Jersey
and Dubai and the banking platform in the British Isles.
ORIEL SECURITIES
The stock broking and advisory firm announced a number of
senior appointments. Paul Morris joined the corporate advisory
team. James Grace joined Oriel following 18 years as a director
in corporate finance and part of the senior management team at
Investec Investment Banking & Securities. Alan Carter and John
Cahill also joined from Investec where they were members of the
UK real estate research team. Bill Barnard joined from Societe
Generale where he was a director covering specialty
and other finance including consumer finance, listed private
equity and inter-dealer brokers.
SAXO BANK
The Copenhagen, Denmark-based bank said it has appointed
Matteo Cassina in a newly created position of global head of
institutional business. Cassina will be based at Saxo Bank's
London office in Canary Wharf.
HAMILTON INSURANCE GROUP LTD
The holding company for Bermuda-based Class 4 property and
casualty reinsurer Hamilton Re said on Thursday that veteran
financier Sanford Weill would serve as chairman of the group's
board of directors.
ALQUITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The UK-based investment company said it appointed Mike Sell
as head of Asian investments. In this role, Sell will be
responsible for running an Asia fund and an Indian subcontinent
fund.
EURONEXT
The European exchange operator appointed Amaury Dauge as
chief financial officer, as a part of a senior management
reshuffle. Dauge was previously head of corporate planning and
analysis for NYSE Euronext, which merged with U.S. group
IntercontinentalExchange in November.