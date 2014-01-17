MOVES- Morgan Stanley, Coutts, London Stock Exchange, BCS Prime

Jan 17 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
The financial services company promoted 153 employees to the
title of managing director on Thursday, an increase from the 144
that were elevated to the position last year, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing a company spokesman.
The new class of managing directors includes 41 women, or 27
percent of the total - the highest in the firm's history, Morgan
Stanley spokesman Wesley McDade Morgan told the Journal.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC
The stock exchange said it has appointed former Facebook Inc
executive Joanna Shields and start-up investor Sherry
Coutu to its board to help encourage tech companies to list in
the British capital.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The Italian bank chose banking veteran Giuseppe Castagna as
its new chief executive on Friday, filling a two-month power
vacuum that has delayed a much-needed capital increase.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
said it had appointed Eng Ming Hoe and Alex Ng to its products
and services team in Asia.
Ming Hoe, who was appointed executive director and head of
treasury for Singapore was most recently head of asset liability
management at Standard Chartered Bank. Ng joined as executive
director and head of foreign exchange (FX). Prior to this Ng was
director of FX advisory at Julius Baer.
The division also appointed Debbie Sebire as non-executive
director and Naomi Rive as chief trust officer of Coutts
Trustees (Jersey), effective March 1 and April 1, respectively.
Sebire joins from Jersey Financial Services Commission and
Naomi joins from law firm Appleby. Both will be based in Jersey.
BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO
The investment management firm said it would appoint Tom
Coutts, Stuart Dunbar and David Henderson as partners on May 1.
Coutts heads the European equity team and is a member of the
EAFE alpha portfolio construction group, while Dunbar and
Henderson are directors in the client department.
Two partners, Mick Brewis and Michael MacPhee, will be
retiring on April 30. Brewis is head of the North American
equity team, and MacPhee is a portfolio manager on the global
opportunities team and the manager of the Mid Wynd International
Investment Trust.
BCS PRIME BROKERAGE LTD
The UK regulated arm of BCS Financial Group has appointed
John Barker as executive chairman of BCS Financial Group in
London. Barker was formerly the managing director and head of
international at Liquidnet Europe Ltd.