MOVES- European Central Bank, Amlin, Allianz, UBS

Jan 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

Bundesbank Vice President Sabine Lautenschlaeger will officially replace Joerg Asmussen at the European Central Bank on Jan. 27.

Asmussen left the ECB on Jan. 7, two years into his eight-year term, to rejoin the German government as state secretary in the labor ministry.

ALLIANZ SE

The German insurer late on Tuesday said Mohamed El-Erian, chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer at its asset management unit Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), had resigned, but would stay on the Allianz International Executive Committee.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank's Wealth Management Americas unit said it has hired a team of six financial advisers from Morgan Stanley .

AMLIN PLC

The British insurer and reinsurer named Ole Enevoldsen as group head of underwriting assurance, a part of Amlin's group underwriting business.

Previously, Enevoldsen was director of underwriting and reinsurance at Jubilee Managing Agency Ltd, a part of Lloyd's Syndicates.

BEIRNE WEALTH CONSULTING

The boutique brokerage founded by a former Merrill Lynch team, said on Tuesday it had hired a team of four advisers from Morgan Stanley.

INTERNATIONAL ASSET MONITOR

The London-based investment advisory firm named Rachel de Gruchy as managing director of its Jersey branch.

AUTONOMOUS RESEARCH

The research firm which specializes in financial services companies said Charlene Chu would join the firm as a partner to establish an Asian research capability, focusing initially on China.

Chu was previously a senior director at Fitch Ratings in Beijing.