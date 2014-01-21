MOVES- European Central Bank, Amlin, Allianz, UBS

Jan 21 The following financial services industry
The following financial services industry
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK
Bundesbank Vice President Sabine Lautenschlaeger will
officially replace Joerg Asmussen at the European Central Bank
on Jan. 27.
Asmussen left the ECB on Jan. 7, two years into his
eight-year term, to rejoin the German government as state
secretary in the labor ministry.
ALLIANZ SE
The German insurer late on Tuesday said Mohamed El-Erian,
chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer at its
asset management unit Pacific Investment Management Company
(PIMCO), had resigned, but would stay on the Allianz
International Executive Committee.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank's Wealth Management Americas unit said it has
hired a team of six financial advisers from Morgan Stanley
.
AMLIN PLC
The British insurer and reinsurer named Ole Enevoldsen as
group head of underwriting assurance, a part of Amlin's group
underwriting business.
Previously, Enevoldsen was director of underwriting and
reinsurance at Jubilee Managing Agency Ltd, a part of Lloyd's
Syndicates.
BEIRNE WEALTH CONSULTING
The boutique brokerage founded by a former Merrill Lynch
team, said on Tuesday it had hired a team of four advisers from
Morgan Stanley.
INTERNATIONAL ASSET MONITOR
The London-based investment advisory firm named Rachel de
Gruchy as managing director of its Jersey branch.
AUTONOMOUS RESEARCH
The research firm which specializes in financial services
companies said Charlene Chu would join the firm as a partner to
establish an Asian research capability, focusing initially on
China.
Chu was previously a senior director at Fitch Ratings in
Beijing.