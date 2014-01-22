MOVES-PIMCO, Zurich, US Bank, Legal & General, RBC, Morgan Stanley

Jan 22 The following financial services industry
PIMCO
Mohamed El-Erian, heir-apparent to Pacific Investment
Management Company (PIMCO)co-founder Bill Gross, will step down
as chief executive and co-chief investment officer at the asset
management unit but will stay on the international executive
committee of Allianz SE, the German insurer which owns
PIMCO. Douglas Hodge, chief operating officer, will step into
the chief executive role when El-Erian leaves the firm in
mid-March, Pimco said in a statement.
ENEVA SA
The Brazilian energy producer has named former Goldman Sachs
Group Inc dealmaker Fabio Bicudo as chief executive
officer, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on
Wednesday.
LOMBARD ODIER
Hugo Baenziger, former risk chief of Deutsche Bank
, is to join Lombard Odier as a managing partner,
tasked with helping the family-owned Geneva-based private bank
expand outside Switzerland.
FIDELITY INVESTMENTS ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager's head Ron O'Hanley will leave the company
at the end of February, executives said on Wednesday, after a
cautious stint running a key unit of the family-controlled
business since 2010.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The U.S. brokerage operation of Royal Bank of Canada
said it had hired financial adviser Kelly Kerr from UBS
.
MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The asset manager said that it hired three financial
adviser. J Patrick Kearns joined from Fulcrum Securities, while
Michael Cott and Donald Nejedly joined from RBC Dain Rauscher.
KINNEVIK
Mia Brunell Livfors is stepping down as chief executive of
the Swedish investment firm to seek a new challenge after eight
years helping to transform the company into a leading investor
in technology and e-commerce.
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG
The insurance group said it has appointed Saad Mered to the
position of chief claims officer for its general insurance
business. Mered, who joined Zurich in 2008 from AIG, will
replace Thomas Sepp, who has left the company to pursue other
opportunities.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager of U.S. Bancorp said on Tuesday
that Hank Zewald has been named wealth management consultant for
the private client reserve of U.S. Bank in Portland. Zewald was
previously the owner of consulting firm Quantum Financial
Partners.
John Paul Sweeney has also joined the private client reserve
of U.S. Bank in Chicago as a senior trust officer. Prior to
this, Sweeney was a managing director and senior trust officer
with the Private Bank and Trust Company.
LEGAL & GENERAL CAPITAL
Legal & General Group Plc said Martin Brookes has
joined as director of investment strategy.
Brookes was most recently director of portfolio management
in the Prudential Plc (UK) portfolio management group.
GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC
The equity firm said that Jan-Michiel Hessels, former
chairman of NYSE Euronext, has joined the company as a special
advisor in Europe.
Hessels currently serves on the board of directors at
IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc and on the
supervisory board at Royal Boskalis Westminster.