MOVES-Aviva, Kinnevik, Mizuho, FRC, First State, Bain, SYZ, Stifel

AVIVA PLC
The British insurer is being forced to hunt for a new chief
financial officer in the middle of a company-wide overhaul after
announcing that Pat Regan would join Australian rival QBE
Insurance Group Ltd in June. Regan joined Aviva in
February 2010.
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
The financial services holding company said it had hired
financial adviser William Drake from Wells Fargo Advisors.
KINNEVIK
Cristina Stenbeck, chairwoman of the Swedish investment
firm, is set to take over as chairwoman of Zalando, Europe's
biggest online fashion retailer, the Financial Times reported.
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The Japan-based bank holding company said Vice President
Nobuhide Hayashi would take over as president its core unit
Mizuho Bank effective April 1. Current President Yasuhiro Sato
will remain head of Mizuho Financial Group, Japan's
second-biggest bank said.
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL
Britain named Win Bischoff as the council's new chairman who
will face major changes from Europe and several high-profile
investigations at the accounting watchdog.
The government said Bischoff, who is stepping down from his
current post as chairman of Lloyds Banking Group, will
join the FRC on May 1, replacing Baroness Hogg whose departure
had already been announced.
SYZ & CO GROUP
The Swiss banking group said it has launched OYSTER
Continental European Selection, a new sub-fund of its OYSTER
Luxembourg UCITS SICAV, to be managed by Eric Bendahan.
Bendahan currently manages OYSTER European Selection and
OYSTER European Opportunities. OYSTER is the investment fund
family of SYZ & Co.
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS
The international arm of Colonial First State Global Asset
Management (CFSGAM), the specialist asset management business of
the Commonwealth Bank of Australia has made a number of
senior appointments in its distribution team.
Chris Gower, who joins from HSBC Global Asset Management,
has been appointed to the new role of head of EMEA consultant
relationships. Alex Mackenzie Smith, who was working for First
State in a consulting capacity, has been appointed to the newly
created position of business development director, Europe.
Andrew Ward, who has been with First State for over a year, has
been appointed to the newly created position of distribution
manager and Ali Karmali has been appointed head of Middle East
and Africa.
BAIN & CO
The business consulting firm has named Domenico Azzarello as
managing director of its Paris office. Azzarello joined Bain in
2002 and is a partner in the company's Paris office.