MOVES-UBS, Threadneedle, Old Mutual Asset Management, Foresight

UBS AG
The Swiss bank said Rair Simonyan would join as chairman of
the board of directors of OOO UBS Bank, Russia, subject to
approval and Elena Titova as group country chief executive,
Russia.
Simonyan was at Morgan Stanley from 1998-2012. Most
recently, he was an advisor on financial assets to the president
of Rosneft and a member of the supervisory board of the Russian
Regional Development Bank. Titova was with Morgan Stanley
where she became president and chairperson of the executive
board from 2009-2012. Most recently, she was president and a
member of the supervisory board of the Russian Regional
Development Bank.
THREADNEEDLE
The international investment management arm of Ameriprise
Financial Inc said on Thursday that Diane Sobin had been
named head of US equities, replacing Cormac Weldon. Portfolio
Manager Stephen Moore would also leave the company, Threadneedle
said.
Sobin joined Threadneedle in Sept. 2011 from Columbia
Management, where she was the US equities portfolio manager.
Sobin will be joined at Threadneedle by Nadia Grant from JP
Morgan Asset Management on Feb. 3. Grant will become lead
manager of the Threadneedle American Fund.
Ashish Kochar and Neil Robson will become co-managers of the
Threadneedle American Extended Alpha Fund and the Threadneedle
American Absolute Alpha Fund. They currently manage the
Threadneedle Global Extended Alpha Fund.
OLD MUTUAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (OMAM)
The US-based global asset management business of Old Mutual
Plc said on Thursday that Richard Souri had been named
senior vice president and head of Middle East sales and would
lead the firm's marketing efforts in the Middle East. Souri
joins the OMAM International distribution team from MSCI Barra.
FORESIGHT GROUP
The independent infrastructure and private equity investment
manager has added six members to its infrastructure team.
Carly Magee has joined as senior investment manager from
Ingenious's Clean Energy team. Hadder Jalil has been appointed
investment manager and joins from KPMG. Tom Moore joined as
portfolio analyst and was previously with Jubilee Financial
Products. Julian Elsworth joined the team in December as a
portfolio analyst, having previously spent five years at WSP
Group. Lucio Favale has joined Foresight's Rome office from
Cohen & Co. Alberto Torini has also joined the Rome office
having previously worked at a number of international law firms.