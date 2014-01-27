MOVES- Oslo bourse, Warburg Pincus, BNY Mellon, City Financial

Jan 27 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday.

SANTANDER
The Spanish bank, which is making a big push in the United
States, has appointed the former head of the U.S. deposit
guarantee fund, Sheila Bair, as an independent board member, it
said.
OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE
Leiv Askvig, the chairman of the stock exchange, resigned
after breaching the bourse's own notification of trade rules,
the exchange said in a statement. Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer,
the deputy chairwoman, will take over as acting chair until the
annual general meeting in May, the Oslo bourse said.
WARBURG PINCUS LLC
The US private equity firm has appointed ArcelorMittal SA's
former mining head, Peter Kukielski, as "executive in
residence" to aid its plan to buy non-core assets from natural
resource groups, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
BNY MELLON
The investment management company appointed James Webb to
the global markets currency administration team in London. Webb
joins from the currency management business of State Street Bank
Europe Ltd.
CITY FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO LTD
The independent fund manager said Heather Taylor had joined
the firm as director of corporate development, based in London.
Taylor joins from BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.
ARGOS INVESTMENT MANAGERS SA
The investment manager has appointed former investment
banker and asset manager Nick Hamwee to help build its UK
business in London. Hamwee has earlier worked at Sanford
Bernstein and Credit Suisse First Boston.
M&G REAL ESTATE
The real estate fund management arm of M&G, the investment
arm of Prudential Plc, said it has appointed Ng Chiang
Ling as director of acquisitions, a newly created role. Chiang
Ling previously worked for Goldman Sachs as a managing director
within the merchant banking division.
CATALYST FUNDS
The funds manager said it has hired Gina D'Alessandro, Todd
Schroeder and Patrick Minnick to its sales and marketing team.
D'Alessandro joined as a wholesaler covering North and South
Carolina and has worked at Mainstay, Gartmore, Credit Suisse,
ING and Federated. Schroeder joined as a wholesaler covering
Northern California and was most recently marketing the Grant
Park funds on the West Coast. Minnick joined as an internal
wholesaler in the New York office and was most recently with
John Hancock and Prudential Financial.