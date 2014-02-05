MOVES-Credit Suisse, Federated Investors, BNY Mellon

Feb 5 The following financial services industry
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The Swiss bank appointed Helene von Roeder as managing
director and chief executive for Germany, Austria and Central
Europe from Sept. 1. Von Roeder, who was an executive board
member at Morgan Stanley's German business, will be based in
Frankfurt.
FEDERATED INVESTORS INC
The investment management firm named Michael T. Dieschbourg
as managing director and senior vice president of the company's
alternatives/managed-risk investment group. He most recently
served as senior managing director at Broadmark Asset
Management.
BNY MELLON
The investment management firm has hired Christopher Benson
as senior portfolio manager in its Denver wealth management
office.
Before joining the firm last month, Benson was a portfolio
manager and senior investment consultant in Northern Trust's
Denver office, where he managed accounts for high net worth
individuals and institutions.
JUPITER UNIT TRUST MANAGERS LTD
The company has appointed Kathryn Langridge as the
co-manager of Jupiter's Emerging European Opportunities and
Jupiter New Europe funds.
Langridge, who has 30 years' experience investing in global
emerging markets, manages Jupiter's Global Emerging Markets
Fund, launched in October 2010.
CITIGROUP
Anil Prasad, the global head of foreign exchange at world's
second largest currency trader, is leaving the bank, according
to an internal bank memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
METRO BANK PLC
The United Kingdom-based bank appointed Roger Farah to its
board as a non-executive director. Farah is currently executive
vice chairman of Ralph Lauren Corp, and has been a member
of the company's board of directors since 2000.
NOMURA INTERNATIONAL PLC
The investment bank appointed Mike Ward as its head of
equity sales for Europe, the Middle-East and Africa. Ward has
more than 20 years' experience in the industry. Most recently,
he was a principal at C8 Investments, where he was responsible
for sales and marketing.
VANGUARD GROUP INC
The investment management company said it appointed Rodney
Comegys as head of investments and head of its equity investment
group in the Asia-Pacific. Comegys, who has held a number of
different investment and leadership roles in the United States
during his 14-year career with Vanguard, currently leads the ETF
trading and index analysis teams.
LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Lazard Ltd said it would expand its
Middle East operations by hiring the former regional asset
management team of ING Group NV, which resigned en
masse from the Dutch firm in Dubai earlier this week.