MOVES-Icahn Enterprises, Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, Emirates NBD

Feb 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

Activist investor Carl Icahn's publicly traded investment vehicle said Keith Cozza will take over as president and chief executive, replacing Daniel Ninivaggi. Cozza, a director of Icahn Enterprises, was appointed to the roles effective Wednesday. Ninivaggi will become the co-chief executive of Federal-Mogul Corp., a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises.

BNY MELLON

The investment management company appointed Ian Stewart as chief executive of its treasury services business. He replaces David Cruikshank, who has been appointed as market segment leader for the company's corporate and public finance clients. Stewart was head of the company's global client management group for North America, Developing Markets and EMEA.

MORGAN STANLEY

Shamyl Malik will join Morgan Stanley's electronic trading team. Prior to this, Malik was at Citibank since 2010, where he formed a two-man team with Omer Suleman to build and run the electronic FX options business.

DEUTSCHE ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The asset management company said Brandt Daniel has joined the firm as a managing director and private banker. With more than 15 years of industry experience, Daniel was most recently a senior vice president for Comerica Bank's wealth management division, where he managed the Orange County and San Diego private banking teams.

HIG CAPITAL

The investment firm announced that two experienced private equity investors, Johannes Huttunen and Johan Pernvi, have joined its London team.

EMIRATES NBD

The bank has appointed Jonathan Morris as general manager of wholesale banking and a member of the group's executive committee, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

HILCO GLOBAL

Jack Butler, a prominent bankruptcy attorney who played a key role in American Airlines' merger with U.S. Airways Group, is leaving law firm Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom to join liquidation firm Hilco Global.