MOVES-Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, Sberbank, Investec

Feb 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The bank named Ashok Varadhan as a third co-head of securities, according to an internal memo on Monday.

BNY MELLON

The investment management company appointed H. Robertson as senior director for business development in its Philadelphia wealth management office. Robertson has joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Merrill Lynch where he was a financial adviser focused on serving high net worth clients.

HARRIS WILLIAMS AND CO.

The investment bank promoted six senior employees from its Richmond, Boston and Cleveland offices. Joe Conner, Ryan Nelson and Chris Rogers have been promoted to managing director and Tyler Dewing to director. Priyanka Naithani and Larissa Rozycki have been promoted to vice president.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING SA

Rogerio Calderón quit as Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's head of investor relations, to pursue other professional interests after six years at Brazil's largest bank by market value, the company said on Monday.

MORGAN STANLEY

The company said on Friday it named four executives, including fixed-income trading co-heads Michael Heaney and Robert Rooney, to its operating committee, bringing the Wall Street bank's total committee members to 16.

SBERBANK PRIVATE BANKING

The unit of Russia's Sberbank said it had appointed Alla Aleynikova as head of group, executive director. Aleynikova joins from the private banking division of UBS in Moscow.

INVESTEC SPECIALIST BANK

The unit of UK-based Investec Bank said it had appointed Tim Howson to its corporate lending business. Howson joins the specialist corporate capital team. Prior to this, Howson was with Jefferies & Co, where he was senior vice president in the leveraged finance team.

SOURCE

The investment firm said Dominic Clabby has joined the company's UK coverage team. Clabby was previously a development director at AXA Elevate where he focused on building and developing relationships in the UK advisory market.

CAPITAL GROUP

The investment management company said it has hired William Tan in its Singapore office, to lead the private wealth distribution business in Asia. Tan joins from Franklin Templeton, where he was director and head of fund sales for Southeast Asia.