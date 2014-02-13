MOVES- JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Carlyle Group

Feb 13 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JP MORGAN CHASE AND CO
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche bank hired Karl-Georg Altenburg, head of investment
banking in Germany, Austria and Switzerland for JPMorgan
, as its co-head of investment banking and corporate
finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
JP Morgan also announced management changes in Germany,
Austria and Switzerland. Martin Wiesmann has been appointed
senior country officer of Germany. Pascal Ravery will become
chairman of the Swiss Management Committee in addition to his
current role as a vice chairman of European Investment Banking.
Nick Bossart, a member of the Swiss Management Committee and
head of Investment Banking in Switzerland, has been appointed as
the senior country officer of Switzerland. Anton Ulmer will join
JP Morgan as the senior country officer of Austria. Ulmer joins
from Morgan Stanley, where he led the Investment Banking
business in Austria since 2007.
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
The bank's head of consumer and elite banking, George
Beatty, has left the lender, a spokesman confirmed.
MALAYAN BANKING BHD
Malaysia's biggest bank by assets named John Chong as head
of its investment banking unit, Maybank. Chong had served as
interim chief of the unit since Tengku Zafrul Aziz resigned last
September.
THE CARLYLE GROUP
The global alternative asset manager said Jackie Roberts
would join the firm as chief sustainability officer, a newly
created position. Roberts joins Carlyle from the Environmental
Defense Fund, where she was a senior director of the Idea Bank
for the US Climate and Energy Program.
CAVENDISH CORPORATE FINANCE LLP
The UK-based M&A advisory firm has appointed its former
chief operating officer Joe Stelzer as managing partner. He will
lead the firm in a number of key areas and work closely with
Cavendish co-founder Howard Leigh, the company said.
AXA ASSISTANCE
The insurance assistance firm named Eoin Lyons as its new
chief operating officer for the UK division and Paul Moloney as
its general manager for Ireland. Lyons was previously general
manager of AXA Assistance Ireland, while Moloney served as head
of account management.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The investment management and investment services firm said
it hired Michael Puleio as senior director for business
development in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Manhattan office.
He will report to managing director Katia Friend.