MOVES-U.S. SEC, Commerzbank, S&P Capital

BRIEF-ATLANTA GOLD ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF MINING PERMIT AT ITS NEAL PROPERTY
Feb 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
The commission announced on Thursday that attorney and former regulator Stephen Luparello will run the agency's division that oversees markets and brokerages. Luparello is currently a partner at the law firm WilmerHale.
S&P CAPITAL IQ
The unit of McGraw Hill Financial appointed Imogen Hatcher as chief commercial officer. She was an executive director of global sales at the London Stock Exchange.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The financial services firm appointed Michael Nuremburg as the vice president, portfolio manager for the private client reserve in Naples. The firm appointed Tiffany Koenig, LeeAnn Gudeit and Heidi Gordon to its private client reserve offices in Seattle. The firm also appointed Chad Hume as trust managing director for the private client reserve in Denver.
COMMERZBANK
The bank has appointed Bettina Orlopp as head of the Group Development & Strategy division, replacing Michael Bonacker, who is leaving the lender. Orlopp will be responsible for strategy development, M&A and corporate finance of Germany's second-biggest lender. Orlopp, whose appointment is effective from May 1, joins from McKinsey.
* Says expects Hess Midstream Partners LP to file form 10-Q with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May
PARIS, April 26 Airbus has delivered 35 A320neo aircraft so far this year, industry sources said on Tuesday, bringing to 103 the number of upgraded medium-haul jets placed in service since deliveries began in January last year.