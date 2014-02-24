MOVES-Bundesbank, Intesa, Ecobank, Emirates Investment Bank

Feb 24 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK
Claudia Buch, an economics professor with expertise in
international banking and financial markets, will be vice
president of the Bundesbank following the departure of Sabine
Lautenschlaeger to the European Central Bank, government sources
said.
ECOBANK
The pan-African lender will hold a hastily arranged board
meeting on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the bank's executive
leaders wrote to the chairman calling for Chief Executive
Thierry Tanoh to step down.
MT GOX
Mark Karpeles, chief executive of the embattled Toyko-based
bitcoin exchange, resigned from the board of the Bitcoin
Foundation on Sunday in the latest blow to the digital currency.
The resignation follows a number of technical issues, including
a massive cyber attack from unknown sources that has been
spamming bitcoin exchanges.
BRIGHTSIDE GROUP PLC
The UK-based specialist insurance broker said it appointed
Paul Williams as its chief executive. Williams joins Brightside
from Towergate Partnership Ltd.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The Moscow-based investment bank said it appointed Rupert
Preece as director, head of Sub-Saharan fixed income trading,
and Marina Ryabokon as director, international fixed income
sales. Preece, who will be based in London, returns to
Renaissance from Nomura International and Visor Capital.
Ryabokon will also be based in London.
EMIRATES INVESTMENT BANK
The Dubai-based investment bank said it appointed Gaurav
Agarwal as chief finance officer and Biswajit Dasgupta as chief
investment officer of treasury. Agarwal joins from the
Dubai-based bank Tamweel PJSC, where he was chief executive.
Dasgupta has previously held senior positions at Invest AD,
Dubai Bank in the UAE and ABN Amro, among others.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The Italian banking group said it appointed Janos Strohmayer
as deputy CEO and member of the management board of its unit,
CIB Bank, effective from March. Strohmayer joins from McKinsey &
Co.
MENZIES BUSINESS RECOVERY
The UK-based recovery and insolvency arm of accountancy firm
Menzies said it appointed David Thurgood as director. Thurgood
joins Menzies from Grant Thornton.
SENECA INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD
The financial services firm appointed David Warnock as its
chairman. Warnock has over 30 years' experience in both public
and private companies, in the UK and U.S.