MOVES- Credit Suisse, RBC Wealth Management, U.S. Bank Wealth

March 4 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE AG
The Zurich-based bank said Marcus Slöör had joined as
managing director and Malaysia market leader for private banking
Asia Pacific and would be based in Singapore. Slöör previously
served as managing director and region head Nordics at UBS
Wealth Management, a division of UBS AG.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The division of the Royal Bank of Canada hired
Stefan Mueller as managing director, head of investments and
products, Asia, based in Singapore.
F&C MANAGEMENT LIMITED
The investment manager, a unit of F&C Asset Management Plc
, appointed Paul Niven as the new Foreign & Colonial
Investment Trust (FCIT) fund manager effective July 1.
NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK
Saudi Arabia's NCB Capital appointed Sarah Al-Suhaimi as its
chief executive, the first time a woman has been named to head
an investment bank in the conservative kingdom.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management unit of U.S. Bancorp said it
appointed Roger Redmond as vice president and senior portfolio
manager for its private client reserve. Redmond joins from
Marquette Asset Management.
MORGAN STANLEY
The banks wealth management unit said it hired six financial
advisers from UBS and Wells Fargo.