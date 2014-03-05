MOVES- Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Nomura

March 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA

The bank has hired ex-UBS banker Peter Guenthardt as co-head of Asia-Pacific global capital markets, replacing James Fleming who will head the bank's UK equity capital markets team, IFR reported. Guenthardt was previously managing director and CEO of UBS Investment Bank in Switzerland and, before that, headed equity capital markets for the bank in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The investment manager appointed Gregory Roath as Asia-Pacific head of global client management. Roath joined BNY Mellon in New York in 1999, working in both product management and Western European relationship management.

NOMURA HOLDINGS

The Japan-based company said Tetsu Ozaki, a senior executive of its securities business, will become the chief executive of its wholesale business in a group-wide management reshuffle announced on Wednesday. Atsushi Yoshikawa, who was previously CEO of the wholesale division, will drop that title while continuing as president and COO of the group.

GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES LLC

Guggenheim hired a technology banker at Evercore Partners Inc to be a senior managing director, the boutique bank said on Tuesday. Eric Mandl will join the firm in a New York-based position and advise technology companies.

TOWERS WATSON & CO

The professional services company appointed Ed Francis as Europe, Middle East and Africa head of the company's investment business, effective immediately. Francis succeeds Chris Ford who, after holding this position since 2011, has assumed the role of global head of investment. Francis joined Towers Watson from PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2001.