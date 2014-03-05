MOVES- Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Raymond James

March 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA

The bank has hired ex-UBS banker Peter Guenthardt as co-head of Asia-Pacific global capital markets, replacing James Fleming who will head the bank's UK equity capital markets team, IFR reported. Guenthardt was previously managing director and CEO of UBS Investment Bank in Switzerland and, before that, headed equity capital markets for the bank in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The investment manager appointed Gregory Roath as Asia-Pacific head of global client management. Roath joined BNY Mellon in New York in 1999, working in both product management and Western European relationship management.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The company hired two financial advisers, Paul Allen and David Schadel, to its independent broker/dealer firm in Brentwood, Tennessee. The two will operate as Wealth Strategies Partners, an independent firm with securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The team joined from Wiley Bros-Aintree Capital LLC, where they managed over $200 million in client assets and had annual fees and commissions in excess of $1.4 million.

THE ARAB MONETARY FUND (AMF)

The fund appointed former Saudi central banker Abdulrahman bin Abdullah al Hamidy as director general and chairman of the board, replacing its chief of two decades, it said. Al Hamidy replaces Bahraini national Jassim al Mannai, effective March 5, the Abu Dhabi-based AMF said. Al Mannai had held the top post since 1994. Al Hamidy was vice-governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) - the Kingdom's central bank - from 2009-13 and worked as its deputy governor of technical affairs between 2004 and 2009.

LCH.CLEARNET GROUP

The company, majority owned by London Stock Exchange Group , appointed Daniel Maguire as global head of SwapClear, its global interest rate swap clearing business. Maguire served most recently as the head of SwapClear in the United States and global head of product and marketing, where he spearheaded SwapClear's development into client clearing.

NOMURA HOLDINGS

The Japan-based company said Tetsu Ozaki, a senior executive of its securities business, will become the chief executive of its wholesale business in a group-wide management reshuffle announced on Wednesday. Atsushi Yoshikawa, who was previously CEO of the wholesale division, will drop that title while continuing as president and COO of the group.

GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES LLC

Guggenheim hired a technology banker at Evercore Partners Inc to be a senior managing director, the boutique bank said on Tuesday. Eric Mandl will join the firm in a New York-based position and advise technology companies.

TOWERS WATSON & CO

The professional services company appointed Ed Francis as Europe, Middle East and Africa head of the company's investment business, effective immediately. Francis succeeds Chris Ford who, after holding this position since 2011, has assumed the role of global head of investment. Francis joined Towers Watson from PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2001.