MOVES- Raymond James, KKR, BNY Mellon

March 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The brokerage and investment bank hired financial adviser Kyle Gearhart from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit for its Cincinnati, Ohio office. Gearhart managed more than $300 million in client assets at Merrill Lynch and received more than $2.2 million in annual fees and commissions, Raymond James said in a statement.

KKR & CO LP

The investment firm appointed Tony Schultz to serve as managing director in Sydney. Schultz comes from EIG Global Energy Partners in Sydney, where he focused on energy, metals and mining investments in the Asia Pacific as a managing director.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The investment manager appointed Michael Jasper as managing director and head of the Netherlands institutional business at BNY Mellon Investment Management. Based in Amsterdam, Jasper will be responsible for serving existing clients and developing institutional business in the region. Prior to his current role, he worked with ING Investment Management, a unit of ING Group.

CANADIAN WESTERN BANK

The company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, Tracey Ball, said she would retire effective Sep 30. CWB's board named Carolyn Graham, who currently serves as senior vice president and chief accountant, as executive vice president and chief financial officer effective Oct 1.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

The unit of risk advisor and insurance broker Willis Group Holdings appointed Carolyn Smith as managing partner of Willis' Arizona operations, effective immediately. Smith joined Willis in 1988 and previously served as executive vice president, Willis Global Solutions, Willis North America.

TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC

The wealth adviser said that David Coulter, vice chairman at Warburg Pincus, will serve as a member of the firm's investment committee. Coulter will advise Tiedemann on investment strategies, allocation and manager selection.