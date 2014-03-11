MOVES-Co-op Group, Ecobank, Ernst & Young, Cyprus Central Bank

March 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CO-OP GROUP

Britain's Co-operative Group confirmed on Tuesday that its chief executive, Euan Sutherland, had resigned because he believed the group's current structure meant it was impossible to implement necessary change.

ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INC

The board of the bank removed its chief executive, Thierry Tanoh, with effect from March 12, following months of turmoil at one of the biggest financial institutions in sub-Saharan Africa. Ecobank also named Deputy CEO Albert Essien as its new chief executive.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The UK-based member firm of accountancy company Ernst & Young Global appointed Mark Hutchinson as a partner to its advisory practice. Hutchinson, who was previously a partner and head of management consulting at KPMG, will focus on large-scale transformation projects.

SQUARE MILE INVESTMENT CONSULTING & RESEARCH

The investment services firm appointed Alex Farlow as head of risk-based solutions research. Farlow comes from Morningstar OBSR.

CYPRUS CENTRAL BANK

Cyprus's auditor general was appointed on Tuesday to head the island's central bank, replacing an academic who quit amid acrimony with the government over a chaotic international bailout last year. Chrystalla Georghadji, whose hard-hitting annual reports on lapses in public administration have been the bane of several governments, takes up her post on April 11, after outgoing governor Panicos Demetriades works out his notice.

AXA ART

The art insurer, owned by the AXA Group, appointed Kai Kuklinski as its global chief executive of operations, effective April 1. Kuklinski, who is currently the executive director of the broker distribution of AXA Konzern AG, will succeed Ulrich Guntram. Guntram will become the CEO of AXA Corporate Solutions Asia, effective April 1.