MOVES- Miton Group, Raymond James, LPL Financial, BNY Mellon Corp

March 12
MITON GROUP PLC
The asset management group appointed Mark Wright as regional
sales manager for the Midlands. Wright was previously a
portfolio manager and investment analyst at AFH Wealth
Management.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
Raymond James Financial's brokerage unit said on Wednesday
that it hired veteran adviser Joanne Astle and her team from
Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit for its San
Diego office.
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
LPL, one of the fastest-growing U.S. broker-dealer, has
terminated employment agreements for its top executives but
sweetened some of their benefits, according to a regulatory
filing. LPL's decision to eliminate employment contracts for
Chairman and Chief Executive Mark Casady, President Robert Moore
and Chief Financial Officer Dan Arnold as of Feb. 24 had nothing
to do with executive performance, but was meant to align the
firm "more closely with market practices."
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The investment manager hired Kevin Afnan as a senior
director for business development in BNY Mellon Wealth
Management's Cleveland and Columbus offices. Before joining the
firm in January, Afnan worked with RS Investments as a regional
vice president of sales for the Ohio and Michigan markets.
The firm also appointed Kristofer Reddaway as senior
director for business development in BNY Mellon Wealth
Management's Newport Beach office. Prior to joining the firm in
February, he was executive managing director and founding
partner of Newport Beach-based Capstone Financial Group, where
he specialized in helping affluent clients build and manage
wealth plans.
BLACKROCK
The investment management company appointed Simon Pardoe as
head of defined contribution (DC) proposition to develop bundled
and investment-only UK workplace DC services for employers and
their employees. Pardoe joins from Legal and General.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The asset manager added a new member to its North America
institutional sales team, naming Brian Burke the vice president
of institutional business development and consultant relations.
Before this, Burke was director of institutional sales and
consultant relations at Monarch Partners.
MEKETA INVESTMENT GROUP
The U.S.-based investment consultant and advisory firm said
it appointed Michael Dean as head of real assets and Christopher
Tehranian as senior vice president, head of infrastructure
research.