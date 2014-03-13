MOVES- Cantor Fitzgerald, KPMG, WH Ireland, AXA Investment Managers

March 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

KPMG LLP

The UK-based member firm of KPMG appointed Navdeep Arora and Justin Balcombe to its insurance advisory practice. Arora comes from McKinsey where he was a senior partner. Balcombe was previously based in Dubai where he led Ernst and Young's MENA insurance group.

CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE

The division of New York-based financial services group Cantor Fitzgerald LP appointed Tobias Woerner and Howard Prince Wright as senior advisers, with a particular focus on the building and construction sector.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management unit of France-based AXA Group appointed Tim Gardener as global head of the firm's new institutional client group, where he will lead the development of the firm's offering and approach to institutional clients, including insurance companies, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds. Gardener joined the company in 2010 as global head of consultant relations, following a 24-year career at Mercer Investment Consulting.

WH IRELAND GROUP PLC

The UK-based investment bank and brokerage appointed Dan Cowland as finance director to its board and senior management team, based in London. Cowland most recently served as finance director at Shore Capital Stockbrokers, a unit of Shore Capital Group Ltd.

ASHCOURT ROWAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The division of UK-based wealth management firm Ashcourt Rowan Plc appointed Chris Legge as head of intermediary services. Legge joins the company from Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc, where he served as intermediary business development manager for eight years.

PEEL HUNT LLP

The broking and advisory house said that Adrian Haxby will join the firm as a director in the corporate department, on April 2. Most recently, Haxby was working with Canaccord Genuity in the UK mid-cap corporate broking and advisory arena.

CHELVERTON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment manager said it has appointed Richard Bucknell as investment director in its unquoted equities team. Bucknell has previously held senior investment management positions with Barclays Ventures, ISIS Equity Partners and Catapult Venture Managers.