MOVES- Cantor Fitzgerald, KPMG, WH Ireland, AXA Investment Managers

KPMG LLP
The UK-based member firm of KPMG appointed Navdeep
Arora and Justin Balcombe to its insurance advisory practice.
Arora comes from McKinsey where he was a senior partner.
Balcombe was previously based in Dubai where he led Ernst and
Young's MENA insurance group.
CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE
The division of New York-based financial services group
Cantor Fitzgerald LP appointed Tobias Woerner and
Howard Prince Wright as senior advisers, with a particular focus
on the building and construction sector.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management unit of France-based AXA Group
appointed Tim Gardener as global head of the firm's new
institutional client group, where he will lead the development
of the firm's offering and approach to institutional clients,
including insurance companies, pension funds, and sovereign
wealth funds. Gardener joined the company in 2010 as global head
of consultant relations, following a 24-year career at Mercer
Investment Consulting.
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
The UK-based investment bank and brokerage appointed Dan
Cowland as finance director to its board and senior management
team, based in London. Cowland most recently served as finance
director at Shore Capital Stockbrokers, a unit of Shore Capital
Group Ltd.
ASHCOURT ROWAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The division of UK-based wealth management firm Ashcourt
Rowan Plc appointed Chris Legge as head of intermediary
services. Legge joins the company from Brewin Dolphin Holdings
Plc, where he served as intermediary business
development manager for eight years.
PEEL HUNT LLP
The broking and advisory house said that Adrian Haxby will
join the firm as a director in the corporate department, on
April 2. Most recently, Haxby was working with Canaccord Genuity
in the UK mid-cap corporate broking and advisory arena.
CHELVERTON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment manager said it has appointed Richard
Bucknell as investment director in its unquoted equities team.
Bucknell has previously held senior investment management
positions with Barclays Ventures, ISIS Equity Partners and
Catapult Venture Managers.