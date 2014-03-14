MOVES- Barclays, Otkritie Capital

March 14 The following financial services
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank's head of equities for Asia Pacific, Nick Wright,
plans to leave the bank and retire from the industry, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
OTKRITIE CAPITAL LLC
The Russia-based subsidiary of Otkritie Financial Corp said
Sergey Sukhanov has been appointed the head of equity group, in
place of Georgy Mirel, who is leaving to focus on his own
project.