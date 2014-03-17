MOVES- Bank of America, Warburg Pincus, Nikko Asset Management

UPDATE 1-Cardinal Health to buy Medtronic units for $6.1 bln
April 18 U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies businesses for $6.1 billion in cash.
March 17 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank poached Kevin McLoughlin from Citigroup Inc as its new head of global insurance investment banking, based in London.
** WARBURG PINCUS
The global private equity firm has employed the chairman of LCH Clearnet Group, Jacques Aigrain, as a senior adviser to locate new investments in the European financial services sector.
** NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
Gary Dugan, chief investment officer for Asia and the Middle East at private bank Coutts, has resigned to take the CIO job at National Bank of Abu Dhabi, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
** NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT
Al Clark has been appointed global head of Multi-Asset to be based in Sydney. Clark joins from Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Ltd.
* Agrium Inc - successfully commissioned its new urea plant with its first run of urea production at Borger nitrogen operations facility in Texas
April 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by improved growth in the United Kingdom and Europe.