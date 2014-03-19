MOVES-Barclays Africa, Fullerton, Allianz, SimCorp

(Adds Kayne Anderson, Willis North America, U.S. Bank Wealth Management)

March 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD

Barclays Africa appointed Phakamani Hadebe as chief executive of its South African corporate and investment banking division. Hadebe was previously the CEO of Land and Agricultural Bank of South Africa.

FULLERTON FUND MANAGEMENT

The investment company appointed three senior investment professionals - Jason Zhu, Ian McCallum and Craig Mitchell. Ian and Craig will start new investment strategies, while Jason will lead the China A equities research team.

ALLIANZ GROUP

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE, the industrial and specialist risk insurer of Allianz Group, appointed Alexander Mack chief claims officer with effect from April 1.

ALGOMI

The company, which provides information-matching solutions to increase fixed-income liquidity, appointed Grant Biggar strategic adviser.

SIMCORP

The company, a provider of investment management software, appointed Nick Quin as managing director at SimCorp Asia, based in Sydney. Quin has been regional sales director at SimCorp Asia Pacific since 2003.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

The unit of Willis Group Holdings, a global insurance and reinsurance broking company, appointed Ellen Menas as client advocate and vice-president, Willis Risk Solutions. Prior to this, she was director, corporate insurance, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc .

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management company appointed John Campbell as a wealth planner for the bank's unit, The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank. Prior to this, Campbell was in private practice.

KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners appointed Laurie Deaton as director, institutional sales, at its institutional client services team. Prior to this, Deaton was a principal at Hall Capital Partners. (Compiled by Avik Das and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)