MOVES-Barclays Africa, Fullerton, Allianz, SimCorp

(Adds Kayne Anderson, Willis North America, U.S. Bank Wealth
Management)
March 19 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD
Barclays Africa appointed Phakamani Hadebe as chief
executive of its South African corporate and investment banking
division. Hadebe was previously the CEO of Land and Agricultural
Bank of South Africa.
FULLERTON FUND MANAGEMENT
The investment company appointed three senior investment
professionals - Jason Zhu, Ian McCallum and Craig Mitchell. Ian
and Craig will start new investment strategies, while Jason will
lead the China A equities research team.
ALLIANZ GROUP
Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE, the industrial and
specialist risk insurer of Allianz Group, appointed Alexander
Mack chief claims officer with effect from April 1.
ALGOMI
The company, which provides information-matching solutions
to increase fixed-income liquidity, appointed Grant Biggar
strategic adviser.
SIMCORP
The company, a provider of investment management software,
appointed Nick Quin as managing director at SimCorp Asia, based
in Sydney. Quin has been regional sales director at SimCorp Asia
Pacific since 2003.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of Willis Group Holdings, a global
insurance and reinsurance broking company, appointed Ellen Menas
as client advocate and vice-president, Willis Risk Solutions.
Prior to this, she was director, corporate insurance, Potash
Corp of Saskatchewan Inc .
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management company appointed John Campbell as a
wealth planner for the bank's unit, The Private Client Reserve
of U.S. Bank. Prior to this, Campbell was in private practice.
KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners
appointed Laurie Deaton as director, institutional
sales, at its institutional client services team. Prior to this,
Deaton was a principal at Hall Capital Partners.
(Compiled by Avik Das and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)