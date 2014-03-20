MOVES- Vontobel, Raymond James Financial, Great-West Lifeco

(Adds Adam & Co, Great-West Lifeco)
VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
The asset management company promoted Rajiv Jain and
appointed Philipp Hensler co-CEOs of its New York-based Quality
Growth Equity boutique. Henry Schlegel, who has been the CEO for
the past 26 years, will become chairman of the company's
supervisory board.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES
The company appointed two financial advisers from Merrill
Lynch in California. Nick Salvetti and A.J. Salvetti managed
about $210 million in assets in Merrill Lynch and had annual
fees and commissions in excess of $1.1 million. The brothers
operate as Salvetti Group Family Wealth Advisors, an independent
firm with securities offered through Raymond James Financial
Services.
ROWAN DARTINGTON
The wealth manager appointed Andrew McCulloch as an
investment manager in its London office. McCulloch was
previously with UBS Wealth Management as an associate director,
managing a portfolio of private and corporate clients.
ADAM & CO
The Scottish private bank appointed Samuel Fay as director,
private wealth. Fay, who will be based in London, was earlier a
private banker at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management.
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC
The company appointed Robert Reynolds as president and chief
executive of Great-West Lifeco U.S. Inc. He will also take over
as president and CEO of Great-West Financial from Mitchell Gray
who retires in May. Reynolds, who is now president and CEO of
Putnam Investments, a company owned by Great-West Lifeco U.S.
Inc, will continue to hold that position.
