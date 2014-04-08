CORRECTED-MOVES- BlackRock, State Street Global, Stanhope Capital

BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects BlackRock item to say that the company is the world's largest money manager, not the world's largest listed alternative asset manager)
April 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest money manager hired Barry Knapp from Barclays to head its newly formed Thematic Strategies team, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The Thematic Strategies team, which is part of the firm's Americas Fixed Income team, will be responsible for identifying scalable sources of alpha, to be used by the portfolio management teams in the fixed-income platform. Before joining BlackRock, Knapp was the head of U.S. Equity Portfolio Strategy at Barclays Plc for five years.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management firm named three new senior sales managers for its intermediary businesses in the United Kingdom, Italy and Benelux, who will mainly be responsible for the promotion of State Street's active mutual fund business.
Steve Muzzlewhite joins the UK intermediary business from Commerzbank where he was head of institutional fund solutions.
Desiree Scarabelli joins the Italy intermediary business from BNY Mellon Investment Management where she worked for over eight years as a senior sales manager focusing on the Italian intermediary market.
Elaine Coussement joins the Benelux intermediary business from Amundi Asset Management Benelux where she worked in business development.
STANHOPE CAPITAL
The global investment company appointed David Nolan and Jonathan Overland to assist the firm in developing its business in the Channel Islands. Both are already directors of Stanhope Capital's holding company and will now have expanded roles.
INVESTEC SPECIALIST BANK
The bank hired Helen Lucas to further expand its growth and acquisition finance team. Lucas joins from Barclays Plc , where she has worked since 2007, most recently as vice president in the debt finance origination team. (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee and Natalie Grover in Bangalore)
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work