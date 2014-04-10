MOVES- Deutsche Bank, RBS, BNP Paribas Securities

(Adds Deutsche Bank, Llyods, Willis Group)
April 10 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank appointed Gregg Gilbert as managing director and
research analyst covering the specialty and major pharmaceutical
sectors within the bank's markets division, based in New York.
Gilbert joins the company from Bank of America Merrill Lynch
where he was part of the equity research department since 1998.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
The bank appointed Sophie Landry as head of bank solutions
for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Landry joins from Credit
Suisse, where she had worked since 2010. She has also
worked with Nomura and Lehman Brothers in
the past.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The wholly-owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas Group
appointed Jose Placido to its executive committee. Placido will
join the bank on April 22 as co-head of sales and relationship
management along with Charles Cock, the current head of client
development.
Placido will take over as global head of sales and
relationship management from Jan. 1, 2015, while Cock will be
appointed to the newly-created position of vice
chairman-international. Placido joins from RBC Dexia, where he
was chief executive of RBC Investor Services.
FTI CONSULTING INC
The global advisory firm appointed Cornelius Mauch and
Bjoern Thomas as senior directors and Markus Gutberlet as a
director. The three executives will join FTI's operational
transformation practise within the firm's corporate finance and
restructuring segment in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
They will be based in Frankfurt.
Mauch joins FTI from Alvarez & Marsal and Thomas joins from
Alix Partners. Gutberlet joins from Oystar Group.
LLYODS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The unit of UK-based Lloyds Banking Group Plc
appointed Wesley Fallan to its New York branch. Fallan will
transfer from the bank's London headquarters where he was
Director, Bond Syndicate - a role he has held since 2009.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The risk and insurance broker appointed David Spear vice
president, senior health care broker, based in Bermuda. Spear
will co-lead a team that specializes in the design, placement
and servicing of professional, general, excess and umbrella
liability insurance and reinsurance for U.S.-based health care
institutions. Prior to joining Willis, he served as senior
broker at Aon Risk Solutions, a unit of Aon Plc.
(Compiled by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)