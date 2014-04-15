MOVES- Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, Deutsche Bank, BCS Financial

(Adds Deutsche Bank, Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna)

April 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank said it would appoint Crawford Gillies as the head of its remuneration committee, in a move that could take the sting out of criticism from shareholders next week about pay levels at the British bank.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

The bank's commercial banking unit appointed Stef Merckx as head of Northern European Banks within its financial institutions division. Merckx joins from RBS, where he was most recently responsible for managing relationships with financial institutions in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

BCS FINANCIAL GROUP

The Russian asset manager named Max Hayden as head of business development. Hayden was previously the managing director of the European prime brokerage business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The investment bank has hired BlackRock Inc's Dodd Kittsley to head its exchange-traded product strategy in the Americas as it looks to expand its ETP footprint in the United States.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The Italian cooperative lender said on Tuesday it had appointed insider Alessandro Vandelli as its new chief executive, replacing Luigi Odorici. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)