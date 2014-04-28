MOVES- Schroders, BofA, Kuwait Finance House

(Adds Crystal & Co, Lloyds Bank, U.S. Bank Wealth Management)
SCHRODERS PLC
The investment manager said it appointed Alex Tedder as head
of global equities to focus on business development and
strategy.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank's Asia head of equity syndicate, Nicholas Lee, has
resigned after a tenure of nearly 14 years with the bank, a Hong
Kong-based spokesman confirmed on Monday.
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE
The chief executive of Kuwait's largest Islamic lender will
step down from May 1, the company said on Sunday.
RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP
The company said it appointed Kevin Hayes as chief financial
officer. Hayes was previously finance director at Man Group Plc
and has held senior positions with Lehman Brothers.
INTERACTIVE INVESTOR
The online, execution-only stockbroker said it named Linda
Summers as chief marketing officer. Summers joins from Skype,
where she was director of product and partner marketing.
NASDAQ OMX NLX
The London-based market for trading interest rate
derivatives said it appointed Anthony Belchambers, Rod Banus and
Andrew Chart as non-executive directors.
OCTOPUS INVESTMENTS
The retail fund management firm specializing in smaller
company investing named Alex Miller as chief operating officer.
Miller was previously director of strategy and operational
performance at Lloyds Banking Group Plc.
CRYSTAL & CO
The strategic risk and insurance advisor said it appointed
Krista Tankersley, managing director for the private client
services group, to lead the private client services group
expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Tankersley has over 20
years of experience as a licensed broker focusing on personal
insurance. Prior to joining Crystal, she was the vice president
of insurance and wealth management services provider NFP.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
U.S. Bank Wealth Management, said it appointed Brandon
Saliba as senior vice president, wealth management adviser for
the private client reserve of U.S. Bank in Las Vegas. The bank
said it also appointed Rocky Irinaga as senior portfolio manager
for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank in Portland.
Saliba was previously vice president, private banker with
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Prior to joining the reserve,
Irinaga was a senior vice president and senior portfolio manager
for U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management
Private Advisory Services.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The financial services provider said it appointed Paul
Bernasconi as senior vice president FX Sales to its North
America headquarters in New York. Bernasconi was previously with
the bank's Sydney office where he was responsible for developing
and building out Lloyds Banking Group's investor proposition.
(Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)