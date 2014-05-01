MOVES-Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, MCX, Wells Fargo Advisors

(Adds Commonfund, RPMI, Square Mile, CITI, Perella Weinberg,
BofA Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Advisors)
May 1 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MCX LTD
Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) said
on Thursday managing director and Chief Executive Manoj Vaish
had resigned after just three months in office, citing health
reasons.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank said it poached senior banker Michael Harte
from Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) to head
operations and technology.
AL AHLI BANK
Michel Accad has been appointed chief executive of the bank,
a stock market statement said on Thursday, the latest in a
series of senior management changes at Kuwaiti lenders.
CREDIT SUISSE AG
The bank's former head of exchange-traded products, Greg
King, has joined New York-based ETF sponsor Global X Management
Co LLC to head product development and strategic ventures.
LEGG MASON INC
The asset manager appointed John Davidson to its board,
effective Thursday. Davidson was senior vice president,
controller and chief accounting officer for Tyco International
from 2004 until his retirement in September 2012.
COMMONFUND CAPITAL INC
The investment arm of investment management company
Commonfund said it appointed Miriam Schmitter as director.
Schmitter, who will be based in London, will focus on research
and investments in private equity, venture capital and natural
resources. She joins from investment consulting firm Cambridge
Associates, where she was managing director, head of
international private equity research.
RPMI RAILPEN
The British company, which does investment management for
the trustee of the Railways Pension Scheme, said it appointed
Richard Williams as chief investment risk officer. Williams will
report to Chief Executive Chris Hitchen and lead an
understanding of risk and return across the company's 20 billion
pound ($33.79 billion) portfolio. Before this, he was a partner
at BlueCrest Capital Management (UK) LLP.
SQUARE MILE
The investment research and consulting company said it
appointed Victoria Hasler as senior investment research analyst
and Andrew Johnston as investment research analyst. The company
said Hasler would be responsible for leading fixed income
research, while Johnston will focus on equities fund analysis.
Victoria joins from investment management company Brewin
Dolphin, where she led the fixed income team. Johnston also
joins from Brewin Dolphin, where he was a fund analyst.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
The subsidiary of Citigroup said it appointed Olive Goh as
director and ultra high networth private banker at the firm's
Seattle office. Goh joins from HSBC Private Bank in New York,
where she was a relationship manager for the U.S. domestic
private bank.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The asset management company said it appointed Paul
Weisenfeld as a partner in its asset management business.
Weisenfeld, who will be based in New York, will oversee
expansion of the firm's retail channel efforts with a particular
focus on the private client market segment. Weisenfeld joins
from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he was managing
director, investment products and director of mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's private banking and
investment unit said it hired two veteran advisers from UBS AG
and Deutsche Bank Securities. Howard Rowen and Halsey
Smith joined the Los Angeles office of Merrill Lynch's Private
Banking & Investment Group.
WELLS FARGO ADVISORS
Wells Fargo Advisors said it hired advisers from UBS
Financial Services, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and Morgan Stanley. Mitch Sivertson and Debbie
Hughes joined from UBS, while Stephanie Bass and Darin Mock
joined from Merrill Lynch. Brian Vallow joined Wells Fargo
Advisors' from Morgan Stanley.
($1 = 0.59 British pounds)
(Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)