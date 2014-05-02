MOVES- Barclays, RBC Wealth Management

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds Nationawide, updates RBC)
May 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank has named Andrew Jones and Eiji Nakai co-chief executives for Asia Pacific, replacing the retiring Robert Morrice who oversaw its expansion in the region after the 2008 financial crisis.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management division of Royal Bank of Canada said it appointed Hermann Leiningen managing director, Family Office and Institutional Investments, from 1 May 2014.
The firm also hired three veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Co for its Leawood office.
NATIONWIDE
Britain's biggest customer-owned lender appointed David Roberts, the current deputy chairman of Lloyds Banking Group , as its new chairman from July 2015. (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.