MOVES- Aquiline Capital, RBC Capital

May 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

AQUILINE CAPITAL PARTNERS

The private equity firm said it appointed Reinhard Koester as an investment professional. Koester joined from JPMorgan Chase & Co and will focus on banking and credit investments.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The corporate and investment banking unit of Royal Bank of Canada, appointed Institutional Investor-ranked strategist Jordan Kotick as its managing director and head of cross-asset strategy.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank said it appointed Jeff Rose managing director, global head of consumer and retail mergers & acquisitions (M&A), and Americas head of consumer and retail investment banking coverage (IBC). Rose will be based in New York and report to Keith Wargo and Scott Bell, co-global heads of consumer and retail IBC and James Ratigan and Anthony Whittemore, co-heads of M&A Americas.

Rose joins from Bank of America, where he was managing director in the M&A group focused on the consumer and retail sector.

MOELIS & CO

Banker Brian Callaci will join boutique investment bank Moelis & Co in July and will be based in its Chicago office. Callaci worked at Bank of America for 17 years, and had served most recently as co-head of the consumer investment banking group. (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)