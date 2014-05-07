MOVES- Man Group, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Merrill Lynch

(Adds Geller, Grupo BTG Pactual)
MAN GROUP PLC
Former head of proprietary trading at Goldman Sachs Group
Inc Pierre-Henri Flamand has joined the listed UK hedge
fund as a senior portfolio manager, the company said on
Wednesday.
GOLDMAN SACHS
The U.S. investment bank will relocate John Mahoney to Hong
Kong to become head of its financial institutions unit in the
Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, a bank spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank has appointed veteran traders John Anderson and
Michael Camacho as co-heads of its commodities business,
replacing Blythe Masters, as it prepares to sell its physical
commodities business.
MERRILL LYNCH
A team of Merrill Lynch advisers in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania,
whose senior member has been with the firm for more than 40
years, left last Friday to set up an independent firm. Merrill
Lynch is owned by Bank of America
SUFFOLK LIFE
The UK-based provider and administrator of specialist
pension products appointed Paul Evans new pension technical
manager.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm appointed Jean-Louis
Scandella Head of Equities, based in London.
GELLER & CO
The wealth management firm said it appointed Christopher
Schumacher a director and client relationship manager. The firm
said Schumacher will be responsible for developing customized
wealth advisory and money management services for clients.
Schumacher joins from Solaris Alternative Asset Management,
where he was a director responsible for business development and
for providing fixed income analysis and risk management.
GRUPO BTG PACTUAL SA
The Brazilian investment bank has appointed Henry Walsh head
of coffee and cotton trading, sources familiar with the matter
said. Walsh was previously global head of commodities at
National Australia Bank and will be based in London in his new
role.
(Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)