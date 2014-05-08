MOVES- Marsh, Deutsche Bank, Canaccord Genuity, Wells Fargo Advisors

(Adds Deutsche Bank, Canaccord Genuity, Wells Fargo Advisors,
DDJ Capital Management)
MARSH & MCLENNAN CO INC
The insurance broker appointed Rawden Leigh vice president
within the financial services division of its financial and
professional (FINPRO) practice. Leigh joins from privately owned
insurance broker Lockton, where he was lead client manager in
the alternative asset team.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank said it appointed four senior executives to
its fixed income and currencies (FIC) business, within corporate
banking & securities (CB&S), in New York.
Aaron Elliott joins as a managing director and credit desk
analyst. He joins from Citigroup, where he was managing director
and head of European financials credit analysis.
Jeff Horan joins as a director in investment grade credit
trading. He joins from Goldman Sachs where he was a senior
credit trader.
Mike Weir joins as a director and U.S. par loan trader.
Previously he ran the loan trading desk at Citadel Securities.
Daniel Znaty joins as a director in credit sales. He joins
from Barclays, where he spent seven years in credit sales.
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC
The wealth management company said it appointed Mark Palmer
as vice chairman in investment banking with a focus on mining
M&A. Palmer joins from UBS where he was head of the EMEA metals
and mining team.
WELLS FARGO ADVISORS
The brokerage firm said it named Jim Johnson as senior vice
president - complex manager of Wells Fargo Advisors Boulder,
Northern Colorado complex. Prior to this, Johnson managed Wells
Fargo Advisors' Lake Forest and Skokie Complex in Illinois.
DDJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The investment management company said it appointed Laura
Zink as a director of client service. Prior to this, Zink served
as a relationship manager at Standish Mellon Asset Management.
