MOVES- Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Axis Capital, Ziraat Bank, Stifel

MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL (MUSI)
The investment banking arm of Japan's biggest bank,
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), said it
appointed Jonathan Segal Head of Middle East and Africa debt
capital markets. Segal will join in June.
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD
The provider of risk transfer products and services said Joe
England has been appointed chief underwriting officer,
international division at AXIS Insurance. England will report to
Mark Gregory, chief executive of the international division,
AXIS Insurance.
The company said England will retain his position as both
the CEO and CUO of AXIS Specialty Europe SE.
ZIRAAT BANK
Turkey's Ziraat Bank said on Friday board member Suleyman
Aslan, a former chief executive of fellow state-owned lender
Halkbank who was detained earlier this year in a
corruption probe, has resigned after just over a month in the
role.
HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company said on Friday it had appointed Ernst Osiander
as head of its global bond team in London. He replaces Guy
Dunham, who handed over his fund responsibilities in January and
has since left the firm, it said in a statement. Osiander's team
manages the group's global and sterling fixed income portfolios.
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
The financial sercices company said on Friday it hired two
team of advisers from Wells Fargo & Co and UBS AG
to open new private client group offices.
Paul Vidovich, Gregory Gonzales, Rob Mitchell, Jacqueline
Wieland, Phillip Joyce and Michael Planning joins Stifel,
Nicolaus & Co Inc's office in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Park B. Smith, W. Hampton Avant, Lucinda Shields and Barre
McLeod Butler joins Stifel's office in Charleston and Columbia,
South Carolina from UBS Financial Services.
(Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)