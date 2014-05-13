MOVES-Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup

(Adds Citigroup)
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank appointed John Chang and Vikesh Kotecha to lead its
equities sales and trading business in Asia Pacific. Chang, who
was the bank's country manager for Korea, now heads equities
distribution for Barclays in Asia Pacific, while Kotecha is head
of equities trading.
Barclays also hired a Goldman Sachs Group Inc veteran
of 14 years to head up mergers and acquisitions for its Americas
financial institutions practice. Tom Vandever will be a managing
director and is to join the firm in August.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank's head of corporate and investment banking for Asia
Pacific, Farhan Faruqui, is leaving the company, according to an
internal memo.
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
The Australian bank named Ben Way as the new chief executive
of its Asian operations, replacing Alex Harvey who will become
the bank's chairman for the region, according to an internal
memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
BNP PARIBAS SA
The bank's global head of equity sales in Asia Pacific,
Stephen Carney, left the firm on Tuesday, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
SMITH & WILLIAMSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (SWIM)
The UK-based investment management group appointed Ed
Rosengarten as head of its funds business. Rosengarten most
recently worked at City Financial as head of UK asset
management.
OMNI PARTNERS LLP
The investment management company appointed John Jenkins as
chief executive of Capital Bridging Finance Ltd, the captive
origination platform for the firm's lending business as well as
the Omni Secured Lending Fund. He joins CBFL after eight years
as CEO of GE Capital.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The UK-based asset management company said it has appointed
Paul So as head of index funds, Asia Pacific. He joins the
company from Enhanced Investment Products, where he was head of
beta products for four years.
