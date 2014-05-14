MOVES-Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Coutts

(Adds Aviva Investors, GE Capital International, Lloyds
Commercial Banking)
May 14 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The bank's technology investment banker, Anthony Noto, who
helped orchestrate Twitter Inc's successful IPO in
November, is leaving and joining Coatue Management, according to
a source familiar with the matter.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank's top mergers and acquisitions banker for the Asia
Pacific region, Jason Rynbeck, left the firm on May 8, according
to a regulatory filing with Hong Kong's Securities & Futures
Commission.
CREDIT SUISSE
At least six foreign exchange employees at Credit Suisse in
London and New York, including head of FX spot trading in London
Danny Wise, have left the Swiss bank in a cost-cutting drive, a
source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's largest retail bank named insider Eliano Omar
Lodesani as its new chief operating officer. Lodesani has been
with the banking group for several years and is head of its
regional centre of the Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and
Trentino Alto Adige regions.
MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT
The boutique investment manager said it has hired Adrian
Brass as a fund manager. Brass joins from Fidelity, where for
the past six years he has managed the America Fund.
FF&P PRIVATE EQUITY
The private equity firm appointed Kenny Miller as finance
director. Miller joins from Hutton Collins Capital Partners,
where he was financial controller.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
said it had named Shun-Tak Pang managing director and head of
Hong Kong market with immediate effect. He was most recently
head of private wealth management at JP Morgan Chase & Co
.
CAPITAL GROUP
The investment manager appointed Andrew Economos as senior
vice president, strategic solutions. Economos joins from JP
Morgan Asset Management where, for the past four years,
he was managing director of asset management and head of
sovereign & institutional strategy, Asia.
OLD MUTUAL PLC
The insurer said senior Nedbank executive Ingrid Johnson
would become its new finance director, joining a small group of
female FTSE 100 finance chiefs. Johnson is currently
managing executive for retail and business banking at Nedbank
, one of South Africa's top four banks that is 52
percent owned by Old Mutual.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The funds arm of British-based insurer Aviva hired
Ian Pizer as senior fund manager, multi-assets. Pizer joins from
Standard Life Investments, where he was investment director,
multi-asset investing and portfolio manager on the Global
Absolute Return Strategies (GARS) fund and the absolute return
bond strategy.
GE CAPITAL INTENRATIONAL
The company appointed Robert Plehn as capital markets
leader. Plehn joins from Lloyds Banking Group, where he was head
of the asset backed solutions team from 2011.
At GE Capital International, Plehn will be responsible for
all capital markets activities for GE Capital businesses across
Europe and Asia Pacific, including cash flow and asset-backed
loan and lease syndications.
LLOYDS COMMERCIAL BANKING
The UK bank has created two separate teams - called FI
Capital and Asset Backed Solutions and Corporate Solutions -
within its capital markets group following the departure of its
head of asset backed solutions, Robert Plehn, to GE Capital
International.
Andrew Willett will run the FI group on an interim basis,
alongside his current role as head of risk management and
product solutions and strategic client solutions.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)