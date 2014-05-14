MOVES-Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Coutts

(Adds Aviva Investors, GE Capital International, Lloyds Commercial Banking)

May 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The bank's technology investment banker, Anthony Noto, who helped orchestrate Twitter Inc's successful IPO in November, is leaving and joining Coatue Management, according to a source familiar with the matter.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank's top mergers and acquisitions banker for the Asia Pacific region, Jason Rynbeck, left the firm on May 8, according to a regulatory filing with Hong Kong's Securities & Futures Commission.

CREDIT SUISSE

At least six foreign exchange employees at Credit Suisse in London and New York, including head of FX spot trading in London Danny Wise, have left the Swiss bank in a cost-cutting drive, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's largest retail bank named insider Eliano Omar Lodesani as its new chief operating officer. Lodesani has been with the banking group for several years and is head of its regional centre of the Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Trentino Alto Adige regions.

MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The boutique investment manager said it has hired Adrian Brass as a fund manager. Brass joins from Fidelity, where for the past six years he has managed the America Fund.

FF&P PRIVATE EQUITY

The private equity firm appointed Kenny Miller as finance director. Miller joins from Hutton Collins Capital Partners, where he was financial controller.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group said it had named Shun-Tak Pang managing director and head of Hong Kong market with immediate effect. He was most recently head of private wealth management at JP Morgan Chase & Co .

CAPITAL GROUP

The investment manager appointed Andrew Economos as senior vice president, strategic solutions. Economos joins from JP Morgan Asset Management where, for the past four years, he was managing director of asset management and head of sovereign & institutional strategy, Asia.

OLD MUTUAL PLC

The insurer said senior Nedbank executive Ingrid Johnson would become its new finance director, joining a small group of female FTSE 100 finance chiefs. Johnson is currently managing executive for retail and business banking at Nedbank , one of South Africa's top four banks that is 52 percent owned by Old Mutual.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The funds arm of British-based insurer Aviva hired Ian Pizer as senior fund manager, multi-assets. Pizer joins from Standard Life Investments, where he was investment director, multi-asset investing and portfolio manager on the Global Absolute Return Strategies (GARS) fund and the absolute return bond strategy.

GE CAPITAL INTENRATIONAL

The company appointed Robert Plehn as capital markets leader. Plehn joins from Lloyds Banking Group, where he was head of the asset backed solutions team from 2011.

At GE Capital International, Plehn will be responsible for all capital markets activities for GE Capital businesses across Europe and Asia Pacific, including cash flow and asset-backed loan and lease syndications.

LLOYDS COMMERCIAL BANKING

The UK bank has created two separate teams - called FI Capital and Asset Backed Solutions and Corporate Solutions - within its capital markets group following the departure of its head of asset backed solutions, Robert Plehn, to GE Capital International.

Andrew Willett will run the FI group on an interim basis, alongside his current role as head of risk management and product solutions and strategic client solutions.

(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)