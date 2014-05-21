MOVES-Schroders, Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, Accel Partners

(Adds Credit Suisse, U.S. Bank Wealth Management, Pritzker Group Private Capital, Cetera Financial)

May 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SCHRODERS

The British fund manager appointed Peter Harrison, previously the firm's global head of equities, to the board as head of investment. The FTSE 100 firm said the appointment of Harrison, who began his career at Schroders in 1988 and went on to hold senior positions at other firms including JPMorgan and Deutsche Asset Management, would take effect immediately.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc named Nigel Brady as a director within credit trading, focusing on Sterling credit trading. Brady, who will be based in London, comes from Citigroup Inc, where he was responsible for building out the Eurosterling business.

ACCEL PARTNERS

The venture capital firm appointed Fred Destin as a partner. Destin has been investing in technology startups for 14 years, most recently at Atlas Venture, which he joined in March 2004, the company said.

FRP ADVISORY

The UK-based restructuring and advisory company appointed Arvindar Singh-Sall as a director to its Birmingham office. Singh-Sall comes from accountancy firm Moore Stephens, where she managed the firm's Birmingham corporate recovery team.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm appointed Jeremy Heales as a senior director to its UK Regulatory Advisory Services practice in London. Heales Comes from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), where he served most recently as head of retail banks.

FE

The London-based provider of investment research appointed Mika-John Southworth as marketing director with immediate effect. He comes from software company Misys where he served as global head of marketing.

PRITZKER GROUP PRIVATE CAPITAL

The company added Bill Denton, a veteran manufacturing executive, and Chris Trick, a former associate at KRG Capital Partners, to its investment and operations teams.

Denton, chairman of Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Co , was named a senior adviser in the firm's manufactured products operations team.

Trick, who began his career with Robert W. Baird & Co, was appointed a vice president.

CETERA FINANCIAL GROUP

The independent brokerage business of RCS Capital Corp named Erinn Ford as president of its advisory unit. Ford joined Cetera Financial in 2012 as a senior vice president of its advisory business.

(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)