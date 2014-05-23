MOVES-Standard Life, Citibank Japan, Brooks Macdonald Funds

(Adds Mitsubishi UFJ Securities)

May 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD LIFE PLC

The company has recruited Luke Savage from Lloyd's of London as its new chief financial officer, filling the space left by Jackie Hunt a year ago.

CITIBANK JAPAN LTD

The company said it appointed Peter Eliot as its chief executive following the retirement of Kazuya Jono. Eliot, currently the CEO of Citigroup Japan Holdings Corp, will continue in his present position as well.

BROOKS MACDONALD FUNDS

The fund management arm of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc said it appointed David Scammell to the newly created role of international business development manager. Scammell, who will be based in London, joins from Frontier Investment Management.

MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL PLC

The company said it appointed Sandra Moehle as head of its Germany and Austria Debt Capital Markets Origination team. Moehle joins Mitsubishi after a 10-year career at JPMorgan Chase & Co in the German DCM and investment banking teams. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)