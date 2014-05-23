MOVES-Standard Life, Citibank Japan, Brooks Macdonald Funds

(Adds Mitsubishi UFJ Securities)
May 23 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD LIFE PLC
The company has recruited Luke Savage from Lloyd's of London
as its new chief financial officer, filling the space left by
Jackie Hunt a year ago.
CITIBANK JAPAN LTD
The company said it appointed Peter Eliot as its chief
executive following the retirement of Kazuya Jono. Eliot,
currently the CEO of Citigroup Japan Holdings Corp, will
continue in his present position as well.
BROOKS MACDONALD FUNDS
The fund management arm of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc said
it appointed David Scammell to the newly created role of
international business development manager. Scammell, who will
be based in London, joins from Frontier Investment Management.
MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL PLC
The company said it appointed Sandra Moehle as head of its
Germany and Austria Debt Capital Markets Origination team.
Moehle joins Mitsubishi after a 10-year career at JPMorgan Chase
& Co in the German DCM and investment banking teams.
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bangalore)