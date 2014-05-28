MOVES- Lloyds Bank, Franklin Templeton Investments, HSBC, Standard Chartered

(Adds Lloyds Bank, Franklin Templeton)
May 28 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The division of Lloyds Banking Group appointed Andy
Schaeffer as managing director of financial markets to be based
out of New York. Schaeffer will join Lloyds Bank in July and
report to Mark Grant, CEO, commercial banking North America and
Richard Moore, global head of financial markets in the UK.
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS
The asset management firm has hired Jason Colarossi as vice
president and head of strategic accounts for its investment-only
division-U.S. Colarossi will lead the 'defined contribution key
accounts team' as well as manage client relationships for the
firm's strategic defined contribution recordkeeping and
distribution partners.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank hired Jason Rynbeck as its head of mergers and
acquisitions for Asia-Pacific, sources with direct knowledge of
the matter told Reuters, a few weeks after he left British rival
Barclays Plc. Rynbeck will join HSBC later this year
after a period of leave following his exit from Barclays, one of
the people said. In a separate move, HSBC's head of banking for
Asia Pacific Russell Julius will be transferred to a
London-based role at the bank, the people said.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank appointed John Cusack as global head of financial
crime compliance and group money laundering reporting officer,
effective August. He will be based in London.
Cusack comes from UBS AG, where he was most
recently the group managing director and deputy global head of
compliance.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The advisory and asset management firm said it appointed
Robert Steel as chief executive, effective July 7. Most
recently, Steel served as New York City's deputy mayor for
economic development under Mayor Michael Bloomberg, where he
spearheaded the administration's major redevelopment projects.
CORNERSTONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The institutional advisory firm, affiliated with the
investments group of New York Life Insurance Co, appointed
Didier Rosenfeld as a vice president and portfolio manager in
its New York-based quantitative team.
The company also named Gaurav Gupta as a vice president and
senior analyst in the team.
Rosenfeld joins from State Street Global Advisors, part of
State Street Corp, where he served as a managing
director responsible for the firm's Europe, Australasia and Far
East global equity strategies. Gupta comes from New York-based
Sanford C. Bernstein, a unit of AllianceBernstein LP,
where he was a vice president in the quantitative research team.
EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS
The asset management company, part of Prudential Plc
, appointed Andy Yang as head of insurance relationships,
where he will oversee all aspects of the firm's relationship
with Prudential's insurance businesses across Asia. Most
recently, Yang was group head of investments and asset liability
management at FWD Group, with responsibility for investment
teams across four countries.
EXOTIX
The London-based specialist merchant bank said Hasnain Malik
would join as head of frontier markets strategy. Malik comes
from Frontier Alpha, an independent research provider
specializing in emerging and frontier markets, that he founded
in 2013.
SBERBANK INVESTMENT RESEARCH
The research division of Sberbank CIB appointed Tom Levinson
as FX (forex) & rates chief strategist, based in Moscow.
Levinson comes to Sberbank Investment Research from ING
Financial Markets in London, where he spent 13 years.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)