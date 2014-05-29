MOVES-Citigroup, HSBC Global Asset Management, Alvarez & Marsal

(Adds Citigroup)

May 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The financial firm said it has named Richard Banziger as head of Citi Commercial Bank in the United States. A 30-year veteran of Citi's institutional clients group, Banziger will lead the bank's expanding middle-market banking business across the country. He replaces Will Howle, who was named head of Citi's U.S. retail bank in April.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The company hired a female partner from KPMG to head its audit operations as part of its drive to increase the number of senior female executives at the state-backed group. Mary Hall will be the second-most senior woman at the banking group when she takes up the role of group audit director in September, a spokeswoman for Lloyds said.

LLoyds Bank Commercial Banking appointed David Bee as managing director and head of FX Sales & Wealth Solutions, based in London. Bee will take up the position in August.

HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management division of HSBC Holdings Plc said Pedro Bastos would succeed Joanna Munro to become chief executive officer, Hong Kong, and regional head of Asia Pacific. Currently chief executive of HSBC Global Asset Management Brazil and regional head of Latin America, Bastos will relocate to Hong Kong to take up the new role.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL (A&M)

The UK-based professional services firm appointed Kleon Phili as a managing director to launch its European valuation services practice, based in London. Prior to joining A&M, Phili served as executive vice president, global segment leader of financial advisory and executive committee member at Duff & Phelps, a valuation and corporate advisory firm.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS

The investment manager appointed Mark Guirey as director of UK institutional business development, based in London. Most recently, Guirey was at BlackRock Inc, where he spent 13 years, latterly as a sales director within the UK institutional business.

SQUARE MILE INVESTMENT CONSULTING & RESEARCH

The investment consulting company appointed Amaya Assan as a senior investment research analyst, where she will focus on European, Asian, Emerging Markets and Japanese equity funds. Before joining Square Mile, Assan served as a senior investment research analyst for Morningstar OBSR, helping lead the firm's coverage of long-only equity funds in the European, global emerging-markets, Asian and Japanese sectors.

INVESCO PERPETUAL

The unit of investment management firm Invesco Ltd said Andrew Hall was promoted to fund manager on the Invesco Perpetual Global Opportunities Fund. Hall, who joined Invesco Perpetual in May last year, will co-manage the fund with Stephen Anness from May 30. (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)