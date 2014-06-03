MOVES- T. Rowe Price, Tullett Prebon, JPMorgan, Jupiter

(Adds T. Rowe Price, Tullett Prebon, Jupiter Asset Management, JPMorgan, U.S. Bank Wealth Management)

June 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC

The Baltimore-based asset manager said Brian Rogers will step down as manager of its $30 billion Equity Income fund in October 2015 and hand over the reins to John Linehan. Rogers will remain the company's chief investment officer and chairman of its board of directors, T. Rowe Price said.

TULLETT PREBON PLC

Terry Smith, chief executive of the London-based brokerage, could leave the interdealer broker as early as the end of June, a source familiar with situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The Abu Dhabi office of the financial services firm said it has appointed Declan Hegarty as general manager. Declan joined JPMorgan in 2012. His responsibilities in corporate banking will remain unchanged, the company said.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The division of U.S. Bancorp named Ken Carraro vice president, wealth management advisor for its private client reserve of the bank in Portland.

JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT

The fund house has appointed Ross Teverson as head of strategy, global emerging markets. In this newly created role, Teverson will join Jupiter in November 2014 after a 15-year career in Asian and emerging market equities at Standard Life Investments, including seven years based in Hong Kong.

KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS (KBW)

The wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp appointed Alessandro Santoni as managing director of its European equity research team, effective July 15. Santoni will oversee coverage of Italian, Greek and Austrian banks and also KBW's emerging market bank research. He will be based in KBW's London office and report to Fred Cannon, Global Director of Research. Most recently, Santoni served as the head of strategy, research and investor relations at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS).

THE U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE

The Federal Reserve has hired a former state insurance commissioner to help it oversee non-bank financial firms that a council of regulators identified for tougher scrutiny last year. Thomas Sullivan, who led the Connecticut Insurance Department from 2007 through 2010 and later worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers, told Reuters he starts as a senior adviser on June 9.

EURONEXT

The Pan-European exchange group, which is set to list on three of its markets in the coming weeks, said it had hired Jos Dijsselhof as chief operating officer. Dijsselhof, who was most recently a general manager at Australia and New Zealand Bank in Singapore, will join Euronext on July 1, provided that regulators sign off on the appointment, Euronext said in a statement on Tuesday.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank, which is a unit of Russia-based investment fund ONEXIM group, appointed Ahmed Badr as head of Middle East and North Africa equities. Badr joins Renaissance from Credit Suisse, where he headed the MENA equities franchise in Dubai and Riyadh.

INSIGHT INVESTMENT

The UK-based institutional asset manager appointed Svein Floden as head of business development for liquid alternatives in the Americas. Floden joins from Deutsche Bank Asset and Wealth Management, where he was most recently the head of hedge fund sales and marketing for wealth management Americas and director of institutional alternatives distribution for Latin America.

ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP

The company said it appointed Raheel Altaf as a fund manager. Artemis said Altaf would work alongside Philip Wolstencroft and Peter Saacke, managing the three funds that they run - Artemis Capital, European Growth and Global Growth.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management business of State Street Corp named James MacNevin as head of its intermediary business group - Asia Pacific. State Street Global also said MacNevin would continue in his role as chief operating officer, Asia Pacific and report to Lochiel Crafter and Jim Ross. (Compiled by Lehar Maan and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)