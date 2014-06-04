MOVES-Alvarez & Marsal, ITG, Easterly Capital, Credit Suisse

(Adds Alvarez & Marsal Asset Management, ITG, Easterly Capital)

June 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL ASSET MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC

The newly created division of Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC has appointed Todd Slotkin as managing director and global head. Alvarez & Marsal managing director Elizabeth LaPuma will join Slotkin to build the asset management services business.

INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC

The execution and research broker announced that Timothy Reilly will join the firm as a managing director based in New York. Reilly, who joins ITG from Citigroup Global Markets, will take up the role of head of electronic sales in late August, responsible for U.S. sales across the electronic brokerage, platforms and analytics product groups.

EASTERLY CAPITAL

David Cody, a former partner at Fortress Investment Group, and Avshalom Kalichstein, a former managing director at J.C. Flowers & Co, have joined the private investment firm that was founded by former Affiliated Managers Group Chief Financial Officer Darrell Crate. Cody and Kalichstein will focus on new asset opportunities for institutional investors.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Switzerland-based financial services company appointed Lone Fønss Schrøder as a senior advisor to the Nordic Region, effective immediately. Schrøder will oversee the bank's key client relationships and help expand the Credit Suisse franchise.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank has named Martin Haythorne and Che Ning Liu as co-heads of banking for Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo, taking on roles that involve managing the bank's relationships with top clients in the region. Haythorne and Liu will take over on Sept. 1 the role previously held by Russell Julius, who is transferring to London, according to the internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

BCS FINANCIAL GROUP

The Russian asset manager appointed Vladimir Tikhomirov as its new chief economist. Tikhomirov joins BCS from Otkritie Financial Corp where he has worked as chief economist since 2010.

ALIXPARTNERS

The business advisory firm said it appointed Lian Hoon Lim as managing director to its enterprise improvement group. Previously, Lim worked at Singapore-based global container-shipper and logistics company Neptune Orient Lines Ltd as senior vice president of group strategy and planning.

U.S. CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC

In a big gain for a regional Texas firm, 3-year-old U.S. Capital Advisors hired five brokers over the last two weeks from UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas and JPMorgan Chase & Co, who together managed a combined $500 million in client assets. The four-person team from UBS, led by Todd Lavergne, officially started Tuesday, May 27, while Amanda Ton, previously of J.P. Morgan Securities, began May 19. (Compiled by Lehar Maan and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)