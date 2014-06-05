MOVES- Willis North America, Financial Information Authority, BNY Mellon

(Adds Willis North America, Vatican Financial Information Authority; updates BNY Mellon)

June 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

The unit of Willis Group Holdings Plc, a risk adviser, insurance and reinsurance broker, announced the appointment of Andrew Gunn as managing partner of Willis' Cleveland operations. Gunn joined Willis in 2013 and served as senior vice president in Chicago.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AUTHORITY

Pope Francis sacked the five-man board of the Vatican's financial watchdog - all Italians - in the latest move to break with an old guard associated with a murky past under his predecessor. The Vatican said the pope named four experts from Switzerland, Singapore, the United States and Italy to replace them on the board of the Financial Information Authority (AIF), the Holy See's internal regulatory office.

BNY MELLON

The investment management and investment services company appointed Clare McCoy as wealth director for business development in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Madison, New Jersey office. Most recently, McCoy was a vice president and client advisor at PNC Bank.

BNY Mellon also appointed Anthony Brady as managing director and global head of the business strategy and market solutions group for its Treasury Services business.

GOLDMAN SACHS

The U.S. investment bank has named John Kim as its new head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Asia ex-Japan and will relocate Christos Tomaras from London to join that team, amid surging deal volumes in the region. Kim takes over from Richard Campbell-Breeden, who will become vice-chairman of the investment banking division for Asia Pacific ex-Japan, and chairman of M&A for the region, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

ARGONAUT CAPITAL PARTNERS

The fund manager appointed Keith Speck as sales manager for London and Europe. Speck joins Argonaut from Baker Tilly Investment Solutions, where he led the investment team.

STANHOPE CAPITAL

The global investment company appointed Shafik Gabr, chairman and managing director of ARTOC Group for Investment and Development, to its advisory board. Gabr will join the firm in July.

ALQUITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The UK-based investment company appointed Michael Warren as non-executive director. Prior to joining Alquity, Warren was investment director at Thames River Capital, where he was responsible for investment and sales and marketing teams and product development.

IFM INVESTORS

The global fund manager appointed John Carey as investment director of European infrastructure debt in its debt investments team in London. Carey joins IFM Investors from Moody's, where he was a senior analyst in infrastructure finance.

MOORE STEPHENS CORPORATE FINANCE (MSCF)

Philip Bird joined the corporate finance arm of international consultancy firm Moore Stephens. Prior to joining MSCF, Bird worked with Grant Thornton, Royal Bank of Scotland, Hawkpoint and Bank of America.

PEEL HUNT LLP

The brokerage and advisory house appointed Alex DeGroote, Gavin Jago and Jeremy Stone, effective immediately. DeGroote joins Peel Hunt as media analyst, Jago as equity analyst, while Stone joins the sales team. (Compiled by Lehar Maan and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)