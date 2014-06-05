MOVES- Willis North America, Financial Information Authority, BNY Mellon

(Adds Willis North America, Vatican Financial Information
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of Willis Group Holdings Plc, a risk
adviser, insurance and reinsurance broker, announced the
appointment of Andrew Gunn as managing partner of Willis'
Cleveland operations. Gunn joined Willis in 2013 and served as
senior vice president in Chicago.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION AUTHORITY
Pope Francis sacked the five-man board of the Vatican's
financial watchdog - all Italians - in the latest move to break
with an old guard associated with a murky past under his
predecessor. The Vatican said the pope named four experts from
Switzerland, Singapore, the United States and Italy to replace
them on the board of the Financial Information Authority (AIF),
the Holy See's internal regulatory office.
BNY MELLON
The investment management and investment services company
appointed Clare McCoy as wealth director for business
development in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Madison, New
Jersey office. Most recently, McCoy was a vice president and
client advisor at PNC Bank.
BNY Mellon also appointed Anthony Brady as managing director
and global head of the business strategy and market solutions
group for its Treasury Services business.
GOLDMAN SACHS
The U.S. investment bank has named John Kim as its new head
of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Asia ex-Japan and will
relocate Christos Tomaras from London to join that team, amid
surging deal volumes in the region. Kim takes over from Richard
Campbell-Breeden, who will become vice-chairman of the
investment banking division for Asia Pacific ex-Japan, and
chairman of M&A for the region, according to a memo seen by
Reuters on Thursday.
ARGONAUT CAPITAL PARTNERS
The fund manager appointed Keith Speck as sales manager for
London and Europe. Speck joins Argonaut from Baker Tilly
Investment Solutions, where he led the investment team.
STANHOPE CAPITAL
The global investment company appointed Shafik Gabr,
chairman and managing director of ARTOC Group for Investment and
Development, to its advisory board. Gabr will join the firm in
July.
ALQUITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The UK-based investment company appointed Michael Warren as
non-executive director. Prior to joining Alquity, Warren was
investment director at Thames River Capital, where he was
responsible for investment and sales and marketing teams and
product development.
IFM INVESTORS
The global fund manager appointed John Carey as investment
director of European infrastructure debt in its debt investments
team in London. Carey joins IFM Investors from Moody's, where he
was a senior analyst in infrastructure finance.
MOORE STEPHENS CORPORATE FINANCE (MSCF)
Philip Bird joined the corporate finance arm of
international consultancy firm Moore Stephens. Prior to joining
MSCF, Bird worked with Grant Thornton, Royal Bank of Scotland,
Hawkpoint and Bank of America.
PEEL HUNT LLP
The brokerage and advisory house appointed Alex DeGroote,
Gavin Jago and Jeremy Stone, effective immediately. DeGroote
joins Peel Hunt as media analyst, Jago as equity analyst, while
Stone joins the sales team.
