MOVES- Warsaw Stock Exchange, UBS AG, BNP Paribas, KPMG, Barclays

WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE
Poland's deputy treasury minister, former investment banker
Pawel Tamborski, has stepped down to become the new chief
executive of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), the ministry said
on Friday.
BNP PARIBAS
New York's banking regulator has asked one of the bank's
chief operating officers to leave as part of a settlement
involving sanctions violations, according to a person familiar
with the matter. BNP Paribas COO Georges Chodron de Courcel is
among more than a dozen employees targeted by banking regulator
Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of New York's Department of
Financial Services, the person said.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank hired former Credit Suisse banker
Neil Carragher as vice chairman of its financial institutions
group in the Americas. Carragher specializes in advising banks
and will join in the autumn, UBS said in a memo to staff.
KPMG
The company, which provides audit, tax, and advisory
services, appointed Julie Patterson to its European investment
management practise. Patterson will join as a director to work
alongside Charles Muller in KPMG's EMA financial services
regulatory center of excellence.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
David Azema, the head of French state holding company APE,
could be candidate to head the French arm of Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, French daily Les Figaro said on Friday.
"According to several sources, David Azema should finally be
tempted to head Bank of America Merrill Lynch in France," the
paper said.
The commercial and corporate banking and markets adviser
also hired a team of two financial advisers, who cater to high
net worth clients, from Barclays Capital, a spokeswoman
announced on Thursday. James Clarke and Philip Weyhe, who
primarily advise individuals with more than $5 million in
assets, started at Bank of America Merrill Lynch's New York
office on May 22.
BARCLAYS PLC
Roger Jones, the former head of commodities at the UK bank,
has left Mercuria two years after joining the Swiss trading
house, an industry publication reported on Thursday. Jones, one
of the first senior commodity executives to jump from an
investment bank to a trading house, had been head of non-oil
operations at Mercuria. Further details of his departure,
reported by SparkSpread.com, were not immediately available. The
company did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.
FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLC
The wealth management firm hired former Merrill Lynch
executive Chris Dupuy to head a group tasked with luring
financial adviser teams away from big brokerages, like his
former employer, to go independent. Chris Dupuy is the
co-president, along with Richard Gill, of Focus Connections in
New York, a division that helps brokers set up independent
practices as registered investment advisers (RIA). He will be
based in San Francisco.
BANCO PINE SA
The Brazil-based bank named former Itau BBA dealmaker
Alexandre Aoude as chief operating officer, in a move aimed at
strengthening the management of the Brazilian mid-sized lender.
Aoude, who was previously global head of fixed income at Itau
BBA between March 2008 and November last year, replaces Norberto
Zaiet, who will become chief financial officer, according to a
statement that Pine sent to Reuters.
