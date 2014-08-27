版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 27日 星期三 22:30 BJT

MOVES- Deutsche Bank

Aug 27 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank named Andres de Goyeneche as the chief country officer for Chile, effective immediately. He will lead all its businesses in the country, the bank said. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)
