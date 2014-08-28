MOVES- J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Direct Line, Colliers

(Adds J.P. Morgan Bank)

Aug 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

J.P. MORGAN BANK

The bank, a unit of JP Morgan Chase & Co named Amanda Cameron managing director and general manager of the bank in Luxembourg.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Credit Suisse has poached leveraged finance banker Alison Howe from UBS, according to a source familiar with the matter.

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

The U.K.-based general insurer appointed Sebastian James to its board as a non-executive director. James comes from Dixons Carphone PLC where he was group chief executive.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL

The commercial real-estate services provider, a unit of FirstService Corp, appointed Jonathan Mills as head of its investment business in the North West. Mills joins Colliers from Jones Lang Lasalle Inc.

EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS

The asset management arm of Prudential Corp Asia, appointed Tsukasa Sekizaki as president and chief executive of Eastspring Investments Japan. Eastspring Investments is Prudential Plc's asset management business in Asia.

F&C INVESTMENTS

The unit of Bank of Montreal Global Asset Management, which is part of BMO Financial Group, appointed Sujay Shah and Paul Robinson as directors to its global rates and money markets team. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)