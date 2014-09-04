MOVES-StanChart, JPMorgan, Macquarie Capital, BlueBay, Exotix

(Adds JPMorgan, Falcon Private Wealth)

Sept 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN

The bank has lured Kiran Karia, a FIG DCM banker from Morgan Stanley, less than two months after it put three bankers in that division at risk, according to market sources.

Karia is being hired as a vice president, according to a source, and is expected to begin his new role by the end of the year.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co said it appointed Pietro Grassano the new country head for France.

FALCON PRIVATE WEALTH LTD

The asset manager said it appointed Francis Wood senior adviser for West Africa.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The British banking giant said it appointed Karin Flinspach as head of cash products in the transaction banking sector.

MACQUARIE CAPITAL

The global investment banking firm appointed Grenville Thynne managing director and head of Financial Institutions Group in Asia.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada's asset management business said it appointed Kerry Hugh-Jones as an institutional portfolio manager.

EXOTIX PARTNERS

The investment bank specialising in frontier markets has hired Adib Pasha as chief operating officer from Credit Suisse . (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)