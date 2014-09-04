MOVES-StanChart, JPMorgan, Macquarie Capital, BlueBay, Exotix

(Adds JPMorgan, Falcon Private Wealth)
JPMORGAN
The bank has lured Kiran Karia, a FIG DCM banker from Morgan
Stanley, less than two months after it put three bankers
in that division at risk, according to market sources.
Karia is being hired as a vice president, according to a
source, and is expected to begin his new role by the end of the
year.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co said it appointed
Pietro Grassano the new country head for France.
FALCON PRIVATE WEALTH LTD
The asset manager said it appointed Francis Wood senior
adviser for West Africa.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The British banking giant said it appointed Karin Flinspach
as head of cash products in the transaction banking sector.
MACQUARIE CAPITAL
The global investment banking firm appointed Grenville
Thynne managing director and head of Financial Institutions
Group in Asia.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The unit of Royal Bank of Canada's asset management
business said it appointed Kerry Hugh-Jones as an institutional
portfolio manager.
EXOTIX PARTNERS
The investment bank specialising in frontier markets has
hired Adib Pasha as chief operating officer from Credit Suisse
.
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)