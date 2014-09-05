MOVES- Deloitte Corporate Finance, EY, Invesco, Eastspring

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
(Adds EY, Invesco, Centrus)
Sept 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
EY
The audit firm said it appointed Herman Heyns as the partner to lead its big data and analytics services.
INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Invesco Ltd said it appointed Claudia Raoul as a fund manager in its multi-management team.
CENTRUS ADVISORS
The financial adviser said it appointed Jonathan Clarke as a partner.
DELOITTE CORPORATE FINANCE LLC
The broker-dealer said it appointed Thomas Sloop as managing director to its office in Houston.
EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS
The asset management arm of Prudential Corp Asia said it appointed Xavier Meyer as head of product strategy and development team and Bill Barbour as director of client portfolio management.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
The company named Ho Thi My Dung as chief representative officer for Vietnam. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015