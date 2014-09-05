MOVES- Deloitte Corporate Finance, EY, Invesco, Eastspring

(Adds EY, Invesco, Centrus)

Sept 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

EY

The audit firm said it appointed Herman Heyns as the partner to lead its big data and analytics services.

INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Invesco Ltd said it appointed Claudia Raoul as a fund manager in its multi-management team.

CENTRUS ADVISORS

The financial adviser said it appointed Jonathan Clarke as a partner.

DELOITTE CORPORATE FINANCE LLC

The broker-dealer said it appointed Thomas Sloop as managing director to its office in Houston.

EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS

The asset management arm of Prudential Corp Asia said it appointed Xavier Meyer as head of product strategy and development team and Bill Barbour as director of client portfolio management.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

The company named Ho Thi My Dung as chief representative officer for Vietnam. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)