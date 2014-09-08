MOVES- BNP Paribas, Schroders, Towers Watson, Pimco

(Adds BNP Paribas, Pimco, Anglo American and Fifth Street)

Sept 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The French bank's corporate and investment banking unit said it appointed Paul Mortimer-Lee as chief economist for North America. Mortimer-Lee's new role is in addition to his current responsibilities as global head of market economics, BNP Paribas Corporate and Investment Banking said in a statement.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC (PIMCO)

The investment management firm appointed Said Saffari as an executive vice president and portfolio manager for emerging markets corporate debt, effective Sept. 8.

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

The global miner has appointed David Trotter, the former strategic marketing manager at trading house Cargill Inc , as its new head of iron ore sales, the company said on Monday.

FIFTH STREET MANAGEMENT LLC

The alternative asset manager named Todd Owens, a 24-year Goldman Sachs veteran, as co-president and a member of the management committee. Owen played a key role in taking Fifth Street's first business development company public in 2008 and has been an advisor since, the company said.

SBERBANK CIB

The corporate and investment banking business of Russia's Sberbank said it appointed Sergey Smirnov head of government and municipal project and programmes division in its client management department.

SCHRODERS PLC

The asset manager said it appointed Matt Hudson to manage its UK Opportunities fund.

TOWERS WATSON & CO

The provider of human resources and risk and financial management services, appointed Luba Nikulina global head of manager research.

TMF GROUP

The Netherlands-based outsourced business services provider said it hired David Bell and Mary Mackintosh to its capital markets and SPV services division. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)