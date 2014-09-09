MOVES-Pimco, ABN Amro, Aon, Chubb, Bull Moose Derivatives

(Adds Pimco, ABN Amro)

Sept 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC (Pimco)

The investment management firm appointed Joshua Anderson to lead its European Structured Product Group, effective Sept. 8. Anderson will relocate to London after working in Newport Beach, California for 11 years, focusing on Pimco's investment management.

ABN AMRO CLEARING

The securities services provider, a unit of Dutch bank ABN Amro, named Noel Singh as an FX product manager. Singh will be responsible for developing international expansion opportunities for the company's currency offering.

AON RISK SOLUTIONS

The global risk management business of Aon Plc, named a chief executive and a chief operating officer among a host of appointments in its U.S. financial services group.

THE CHUBB GROUP OF INSURANCE COS

The group owned by Chubb Corp said it appointed Jalil Rehman chief executive of Chubb Insurance Co of Europe.

BULL MOOSE DERIVATIVES

The proprietary trading firm said it appointed Jerome Favier as head of business development in its Paris office.

TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth adviser said it appointed Ethan Doyle senior vice president and a member of the firm's investment team.

UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE

The Switzerland-based private bank appointed Stella Ma as a senior portfolio manager in its global and absolute return fixed income team.

CALCULUS CAPITAL

The private-equity firm said it named Robert Davis as investment director.

CALASTONE

The global fund transaction network said it appointed Jonathan Willis as its chief commercial officer, effective Oct. 1.

CYPRIUM PARTNERS

The private-equity firm said it appointed Ted Laufik as its chief financial officer and chief compliance officer.

(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)